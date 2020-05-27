Bay man busted for ‘street level’ drug trafficking

A Hervey Bay man has been sentenced for trafficking marijuana. PHOTO: Supplied.

HIS crimes may have been “street level” but in the eyes of the law, there is nothing small time about drug trafficking.

This was the stern warning Judge Glen Cash gave Reuben James Ingram when he was sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday.

The Urraween man, 25, pleaded guilty to two charges related to trafficking marjiuana.

“I hope the fact that you have been dragged here to court, lawyers are wearing their robes and I’m passing sentence brings home just how seriously the law regards this,” Judge Cash said.

Ingram was busted in October last year.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said police found a number of mobile phones during a search of Ingram’s house.

Ingram told officers he had been supplying marijuana for about two years, although details on the phones only suggested he had been running the enterprise for around six months.

Ms Wilson estimated 3kg of the drug was sold over the two years.

She said he had a client base of nine people and would supply the drug regularly but in small quantities.

“The proceeds were used to support himself and his partner. He was not using drugs at the time,” she said.

Defence barrister Crystal Lovel said Ingram took the matter seriously and deleted all his criminal contacts after being arrested.

“He would take it all back if he could,” she said.

Ms Lovel described the trafficking as “street level” and told Judge Cash her client was a young offender.

The court heard Ingram wanted to open his own business in the Hervey Bay area.

Ingram was sentenced to two years in prison, wholly suspended, for the trafficking charge.

He was convicted but not further punished for possessing the phones used to run the operation.