Bay man carves new life with craft that saved him

AFTER a freak accident left Andrew 'Croz' Crosby unable to walk, he turned to making wood art as a form of therapy.

A decade on, the craft that saved him from insanity has turned into a unique business.

"A bull crushed me against a fence and broke both my legs, I had to have 10 operations," Mr Crosby said.

"The first thing I made out of wood was a walking stick for myself."

From then, the self-proclaimed "mad fisher" started trying out making wooden sculptures of fish and the interest he gained from others encouraged him to make more.

"I started making fish for friends and then fishing clubs started contacting me to make trophies," Mr Crosby said.

"Since then, I kept making more and it kept me busy while I was out of work."

Previously a painter by trade, the progression into creative work came naturally. Working on a few pieces at a time.

It can take days for Mr Crosby to create a single piece which takes immense attention to detail and precise hand-eye coordination.

"It's just something I really enjoy doing," he said.

"I have gotten a lot better from when I first started."

Now he is keen to share his artwork with the Fraser Coast region after moving to the area earlier this year with wife Karen to be closer to family.

He will be making regular appearances at upcoming local markets as a stallholder at Urangan Pier Park Markets and Howard Markets.

Since moving to Hervey Bay, Mr Crosby has taken a fancy to carving whales and says his artwork reflects the area where he is living.

To keep up-to-date with Mr Crosby's market appearances, visit Croz's Wood Carvings Facebook page.

Custom orders can also be placed by calling Mr Crosby on 0412 628 362.