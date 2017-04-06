27°
Bay man 'caught pleasuring himself' in a car

Eliza Wheeler
6th Apr 2017 5:20 PM

A 40-YEAR-old man has blamed an uncomfortable medical condition after he was caught "masturbating in his car", a Hervey Bay court has heard.

Andrew Michael Barton from Kawungan pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to one charge of wilful exposure, as a result of an incident in February.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said at 6am on February 10, a woman walked past Barton's car and saw him sitting in the driver's seat pleasuring himself.

"The defendant was the sole occupant of a vehicle that was parked in Elizabeth St [in Urangan]," Snr Const Sperling said.

"The informant has observed the defendant masturbating in plain view."

The court heard the woman spoke to Barton, whose erect penis was exposed at the time.

Snr Const Sperling said the informant noted Barton's number plates and the police were informed.

Representing himself in court, Barton said he was in discomfort due to a medical condition at the time of the offence, and was waiting to receive treatment.

"I had a really bad rash, I was in turmoil, it wasn't my intention to go about what I did," Barton said.

"I was looking after this matter when the lady confronted me.

"I apologised profusely."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he took into consideration Barton's early plea and lack of a criminal history.

Barton was fined $100 and ordered to pay a $114 offender levy.

No conviction was recorded.

