Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Crime

Bay man caught riding motorcycle unlicensed

Jodie Callcott
by
26th Jun 2019 4:33 PM
  A MAN who got his driver's licence while serving a jail sentence has found out the hard way it didn't cover riding a motorcycle.   Michael Gordon Thompson fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with unlicensed driving.    Thompson told magistrate Graham Tatnell he was unsure what his driver's licence permitted him to do because he completed the test inside Maryborough Correctional Centre.   "I did do it for a motorcycle and once I was released and I took the paperwork to the Department of Transport, they issued me with a licence," Thompson said.   "I assumed it permitted me to ride a motorcycle."   He pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and was convicted and fined $150.  

