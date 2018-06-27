Bay man charged with attempted armed robbery overnight
Police have charged a man after the alleged attempted armed robbery of a licensed venue in Hervey Bay overnight.
It is understood a man armed with a knife entered the Buccaneer Drive premises and approached the gaming area about 7.20pm.
He allegedly jumped the counter before demanding staff hand over money.
A female employee raised the alarm and staff members and patrons at the club restrained the man until police arrived a short time later.
A 28-year-old Pialba man is due to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today charged with one count of attempted armed robbery.
More to come.