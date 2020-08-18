Menu
A Hervey Bay man has been charged with stealing items from the mail.
Crime

Bay man charged with pinching post, trying to sell online

Christian Berechree
18th Aug 2020 10:08 AM
A HERVEY BAY man has been charged after allegedly stealing from the post and trying to sell the items online.

Police will allege the man, 50, stole items that another Hervey Bay resident had bought, to be delivered to their address.

The items, bought between July 27 and August 14, never turned up and police will allege they were collected by the man.

He then allegedly tried to sell the stolen items on social media.

After police inquiries, the man was charged on August 16 with stealing items sent by post.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 17.

fccourt fccrime stealing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

