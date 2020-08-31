Bay man comes clean after huge tool theft

A tool thief landed in court three years after his offending.

A tool thief landed in court three years after his offending.

A Hervey Bay man faced court after confessing his crimes to police almost three years after the offending.

Richard Brenden Osborne pleaded guilty to 10 charges after, in April 2017, he stole more than $4500 of tools from his employer.

The court heard, after taking the tools, the 49-year-old took the stolen impact drill and laser level to a pawn shop.

He took out $200 payback loans on the laser level, valued at about $3800, and $60 loans for the $800 impact drill.

He was fired by his employer when they noticed the items had been taken.

Osborne's defence lawyer told the court the crimes had only become know to police because he had voluntarily told them.

The defence said at the time of the offending, his sister had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and he was involved with drugs.

He has since started a new relationship," cleaned himself up" and stayed out of trouble since 2017, the court heard.

Magistrate Andrew Walker said although he wasn't charged for stealing as a servant it was "awfully close".

"My concern is when you originally took the items you abused a position of trust," Mr Walker said.

Mr Walker said Osborne had a reasonable amount of offending in his history but there had been a gap of nine years before this.

"This is also now three years ago and there is nothing to suggest you have done anything since," he said.

"I will give you some recognition for that … you have effectively self rehabilitated."

He was fined $800 for all 10 charges.

He was ordered to pay $4637.35 restitution to his previous employer.

No conviction record.