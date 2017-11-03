Bay man drives drunk, unlicensed... as police officers walk by

AN INTOXICATED Peter John Bennett ramped up his car's engine right as police officers walked past him in Pialba on October 12.

The 48-year-old Urangan man told officers "you got me" when they stopped him for a breath test.

He blew a reading of 0.132 per cent.

Officers discovered he didn't even hold a licence - his had been suspended in August.



Bennett pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wedneday to two driving offences.



He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months.



