Bay man facing drug charges after search

A WONDUNNA man has been charged with a number of drug offences after officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch searched his Gilston Rd home, The officers searched the home at 10.10am on Saturday, where they allegedly found illegal drugs and drug-related items. The 30-year-old man was questioned and charged with five offences including producing a dangerous drug. The man is expected to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 6.