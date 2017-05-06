Bay man fined for arming himself before 'going to help mate'

A HERVEY Bay man, who armed himself with knives to "help" out a friend in trouble, has been fined $1,000.

This is after Raymond John Cusack failed to convince Hervey Bay police the two weapons in his backpack were for intended for fishing.

Cusack, 48, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday morning to possessing a knife in a public place and failure to properly dispose of a syringe.

The court heard Cusack was stopped by police when he rode passed them on a bike in last month.

When asked where he was going, Cusack told police his friend was being threatened by two men and he was going to help him.

Police Prosecutor, Sen Const Donna Sperling said officers searched Cusack's bag and found two "prison-style shiv knives".

"The defendant stated they [the knives] were used for fishing… but they were obviously not used for fishing," Sen Const Sperling said.

Cusack's defence solicitor Hamish Isles said his client decided to "arm himself with knives" before leaving to help his friend.

Mr Isles said his client had no similar offences in his history.

Sen Const Sperling said the fact Cusack said he had the knives for the purpose of protecting his friend was more serious than what he had told police.

"He's armed himself with knives to go and help someone…it's a very serious matter, your honour," she said.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the decision to take the knives was "absolutely irresponsible".

Cusack was convicted and fined $1000. The knives will be destroyed.