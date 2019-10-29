Bay man jailed for drug-fuelled assault

The court heard Hancock had started dabbling in recreational drugs last year and by December was using methamphetamine daily.

AN emotional Urangan man forced a smile for his two grandmothers as he was led from the dock.

Axel Glenn Hancock fronted court on several charges of assault including a count of perverting the course of justice.

His story is not about a repeat offender, or a seasoned drug addict. It is about a man who grew up in a stable, loving home environment, met his partner when they were 21 years old and worked for the council for the past three years.

The Hervey Bay District Court heard the 30-year-old man and his partner had been in an eight-year relationship when "things changed dramatically on February 4, 2019".

"It appears it was a successful relationship over many years until things changed earlier this year. It may be traced to the descent into serious drugs," Judge Gary Long said.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Marks said an argument broke out between the couple at their Urangan home.

Ms Marks said Hancock threw an ashtray at his partner, pushed her head against the wall and forced her down onto a chair, before she slipped onto the floor.

"He then put his hands around her neck and squeezed, she felt pain and couldn't breathe. It was only after she pinched him, did he let her go," she said.

When Hancock went to have a shower, the woman attempted to escape. But he followed her, and their altercation unfolded on the side of the road in Urangan. A woman passing by stopped to help and took Hancock's girlfriend to a friend's house where she sought refuge.

However, Hancock followed her urging her to come back with him as their daughter had been left in the care of her grandfather. Ms Marks said the complainant got into the car and the pair started fighting again.

"He pushed her down by her neck, slapped and punched her. When he stopped the car on a nearby 4x4 track the couple got out of the car. He screamed at her and hit her," Ms Marks said. She escaped and ran to a nearby building and called the police.

Hancock was arrested and a domestic violence order was granted.

While behind bars Hancock managed to make 97 calls in 24 days to his partner pleading for her to retract her statement regarding the strangulation.

Judge Long said the court "recognised the seriousness of these offences and the prevalence of these crimes in the community".

Hancock was sentenced to eight months for common assault, two years and three months for strangulation, 12 months imprisonment for the assault occasioning bodily harm and 12 months for contravening a domestic violence order and perverting the course of justice.

Hancock will be eligible for parole on April 5, 2020.