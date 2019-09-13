Hotel manager loses job after child caught playing pokies

THE 16 minutes a child spent playing the pokies cost a man his job.

Now the former manager of Urangan's Kondari Hotel has been fined $400 after a 15-year-old girl was caught in the gaming room in the early hours of the morning.

Damien Scott Fiebig, 45, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to two charges - one in regards to the minor gambling on the premises and the other regarding the teenager being inside the hotel.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the teen walked into the hotel about 2.40am with two men.

She entered the gaming room and started playing one of the electronic gaming machines.

The court heard Fiebig made no attempt to check the girl's ID and, according to the CCTV footage, she was noticed several times in the 16 minutes she was at the machine.

About 3am, police entered the hotel and approached the girl, verifying her age.

There were only four patrons at the hotel at the time of the offences, Snr Const Edwards said.

As no meals were being served at that time, minors were not allowed to be on the premises at all.

The court heard Fiebig had already lost his employment as a result of the incident, so any further penalty would be in addition to the punishment he had already suffered.

He was preoccupied with customers when the 15-year-old girl was at the hotel, the court was told.

Fiebig was fined and convictions were recorded by Magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Thursday.