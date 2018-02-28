Bay man reveals hiding spot of winning lotto ticket

IN A bid to keep his winning lottery ticket safe, a Hervey Bay man went to new heights to ensure his $100,000 fortune stayed in his hands - by hiding it on top of a bathroom light.

The man purchased a $5 Instant Scratch-Its Crossword ticket a few weeks ago but needed to keep his winning ticket safe until he could claim his prize.

"I kept it on top of a fluoro light in the bathroom (because) I thought if I was a thief, I would never look there," he said.

"As long as I didn't leave the fluoro on too long in case it overheated - it might have burnt it.

"That was the only thing worrying me."

The ticket was purchased from Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency in Stockland Shopping Centre, Urraween.

The Bay man said he was at a shopping centre waiting for his car to get serviced when he scratched a scratchy and won a free ticket.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"Then when I went to cash it in I thought I may as well get two, so I got two crossword tickets," he said.

"I scratched them not long after and on one ticket I thought I had eight words at first, then nine - that would be $10,000 - and then I saw the word 'raft' and I thought that's ten words, $100,000."

It didn't take long for the man to decide what he would spend his money on with plans to invest in his first brand new car.

Nextra Fraser Getaway Newsagency staff member Leonie Ellis said the store was thrilled to have sold another top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"We've sold a couple over the years but it's always great to see another," she said.

"For us, it's just as exciting as it is for the customer. It's great to see them win."

Last financial year, there were 144 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lotto jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12 million.