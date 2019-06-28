Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bay man tells police to 'get f---ed' flees on push scooter

Jodie Callcott
by
28th Jun 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who thought it was funny to run from police on his push scooter has been fined.

Police were called when a man refused to leave the front of a relative's house.

When police arrived, they found Jeffrey James Kennedy walking down the street.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court that police attempted to stop Kennedy, but he refused.

"He told police to 'get f---ed you dog c---s' and avoided police by fleeing on his scooter," she said.

Kennedy was arrested after a short chase on foot.

Ms McConnell said when police asked Kennedy why he didn't stop, he said, "because I thought it was funny".

Kennedy pleaded guilty to wilful damage and obstructing police and was fined $750. No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Fraser Island views sweep top Coast property sale

    premium_icon GALLERY: Fraser Island views sweep top Coast property sale

    Property A beach-front Point Vernon home with sweeping views of Fraser Island has fetched the highest price on the Fraser Coast property market this week

    DRUG BUSTS: Seven charged after four-day police sting

    premium_icon DRUG BUSTS: Seven charged after four-day police sting

    News See pictures of alleged drug offenders marijuana growing set ups

    Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    premium_icon Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    News Backer will be joined by Zindzi Okenyo in bringing the show to life.

    HIGH DEMAND: M'boro RV sites to be monitored

    premium_icon HIGH DEMAND: M'boro RV sites to be monitored

    Travel Cr Truscott said the council was ready to build new sites if needed