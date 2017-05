A MAN in his 60s has been taken to hospital and treated for an alleged stab wound.

Paramedics were called to assist the 60-year-old man in Urangan about 2pm on Sunday.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital where he was treated for a "relatively minor injury" under his armpit.

Paramedics confirmed he was transported in a stable condition.

It was unreported if anyone else is involved in the incident.

Investigations are continuing.