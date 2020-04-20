Bay man warned of jail time over alleged DV breaches

A URANGAN man accused of breaching a domestic violence order twice in as many days has been warned not to contact a local woman, even online, if he wants to stay out of jail.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Monday it would be a battle to extend the accused man’s bail should any further breaches occur.

The man appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court via telephone from the Hervey Bay watch house.

The 34-year-old is facing a raft of charges including contravening a domestic violence order with aggravating circumstances, wilful damage, common assault and being armed with the intent to break or enter.

The offences were allegedly committed in Urangan on March 17 and 19.

The defendant is also facing six charges, including four of fraud, in connection with an incident in Bundaberg in December 2019.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards said the defendant was an unacceptable risk of reoffending considering the alleged breaches occurred just a few days apart.

Meanwhile, Mr Guttridge said the amount of time the accused would likely be held in custody if bail was denied outweighed the potential punishment if convicted.

He imposed four bail conditions.

The defendant is not permitted to attend the home of the complainant, he cannot make any contact with her, whether in person, over the telephone or through any form of social media and he must not come within 20m of her.

He must also report to the Hervey Bay watch house once a week.

The matter returns to court on July 23.