Bay man's 'thong blow-out' starts string of thefts

A BROKEN thong sparked a string of thefts that landed a Hervey Bay man in court.

Brayden James Cummings, 29, was walking along the Esplanade about 3.30am on April 14 when his thong broke.

Cummings later told police his feet were hurting so he stole a pair of thongs from a unit complex.

He also stole a mountain bike and rode home to Torquay.

The next morning, he phoned police and confessed his crimes.

Police went to Cummings' address and found him waiting in the foyer.

Police prosecutor senior constable Sonia Edwards said Cummings was very apologetic and told the court the mountain bike was returned to its owner.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris said his client went drinking after a fight with his partner and admitted he made a "stupid drunk decision".

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said despite the offences being minor, Cummings breached two suspended sentences, one of which had already been extended.

Cummings pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to two charges - stealing and breach of bail.

He was sentenced to one day in custody.