Bay markets give back to community's future

HELPING CHARITIES: Tanja Bode, Santa and Karen Spink from the Pier markets gave away $26,000 to local charities throughout 2018. Cody Fox

THE Urangan Pier Park Markets is the perfect place to find a gift, but together the stallholders and organisers have given a $26,000 gift back to the community.

Pier Park Markets president Tanja Bode told the Chronicle the funds were raised from the stall holders fees and were donated to various causes throughout 2018.

"The only criteria we have is that the cause is local,” she said.

"We do it because we enjoy seeing the benefits within our local community.

"We have donated this year to Bayside Transformations, Hervey Bay Special School, Sandy Strait School, MACE, Riding for the Disabled and many more.”

Ms Bode explained sometimes charities applied to the markets but the committee also sought out good causes in the community.

"It's wonderful to invest in all the Fraser Coast, I always cry on donation day and get very emotional,” she said.

"All the causes are so important, I couldn't put my finger on just one of them.

"Obviously Bayside Transformations is great for community but even just down to feeding kids at school with Sandy Strait's program which feeds kids lunch who come to school without meals.

"We would love it if more people applied for donations from us.”

Ms Bode explained without the market's customers there would be no profits and therefore no donations.

"I would like to thank my committee and in particular Karen Spink, Janine Croxon and Dianne Randall for all the work they do,” she said.

"Ninety-five per cent of store holders locals who local produce, arts and crafts.

"We help locals and it is run by locals so the money stays within the region.”

The Urangan Pier Park Markets operate 52 weeks a year twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday.

Ms Bode said the market was so popular it had a long waiting list for potential stall holders.

"On a busy day we can get a few thousand people come through but on a not-so-busy day we might get a few hundred,” she said.

"I don't think without the market small businesses and stalls wouldn't get as much exposure.

"Shout out to our stall holders who are so valued and the council for their on-going support.

"We are ready for the new year and will be bigger and better than ever.”