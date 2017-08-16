Bay mascot spreads joy ahead of weekend events

Harvey the Whale with Isla Spencer, 4, Dannika Earl, 3, Frances Murphy (back), 3, Mieka Kastner (front), 4, and Ashley Cole, 3 at Hervey Bay Library.

HARVEY the whale has been busy carrying out his mascot duties ahead of this weekend's Oceans Festival line-up.

Most recently, he treated youngsters to ocean themed story time sessions at Hervey Bay Library.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Marketing and Communications manager Bradley Nardi said Harvey was a big hit with the children aged two to five who were delighted to hug the cuddly humpback.

With the Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival now behind us, the next Oceans Festival events to look forward to include the Illumination Parade.

FUN TIMES: Shahni Wilson and Skye Tinetti from Hervey Bay at the Paddle out for Whales. Brendan Bufi

The fun starts on the Seafront Oval at 2pm Saturday with rides and live music on offer.

Floats will assemble at Frank St in time for the parade which runs along the Esplanade from 6pm.

The annual Paddle out for Whales conservation event, which aims to raise awareness of the challenges facing our iconic humpbacks, will then be held on Sunday at the Scarness foreshore.

You can register online at eventbrite.com.au or on the day near the Enzos on the Beach site from 8.30am.