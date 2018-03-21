Bay, M'boro clubs in new comp next month

NEW COMP: Hervey Bay and Maryborough clubs combine for the Fraser Coast League.

NEW COMP: Hervey Bay and Maryborough clubs combine for the Fraser Coast League. Valerie Horton

FRASER Coast's hockey players will clash in the first round of a new standalone season next month.

Three men's hockey teams from both Maryborough and Hervey Bay will combine for the 12-week Fraser Coast League, which starts on April 7.

Games will be played Friday nights and Saturday evenings, with fixtures shared between the two centres.

Magpies play Maryborough Brothers in the first game at Hervey Bay's McFie Park, as Flames and Brothers travel to Maryborough to face powerhouses Granville and Wallaroos respectively.

The top four teams will play semi finals at Hervey Bay on June 16, with the grand final at Maryborough on June 23.