Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW COMP: Hervey Bay and Maryborough clubs combine for the Fraser Coast League.
NEW COMP: Hervey Bay and Maryborough clubs combine for the Fraser Coast League. Valerie Horton
Hockey

Bay, M'boro clubs in new comp next month

Matthew McInerney
by
21st Mar 2018 12:45 PM

FRASER Coast's hockey players will clash in the first round of a new standalone season next month.

Three men's hockey teams from both Maryborough and Hervey Bay will combine for the 12-week Fraser Coast League, which starts on April 7.

Games will be played Friday nights and Saturday evenings, with fixtures shared between the two centres.

Magpies play Maryborough Brothers in the first game at Hervey Bay's McFie Park, as Flames and Brothers travel to Maryborough to face powerhouses Granville and Wallaroos respectively.

The top four teams will play semi finals at Hervey Bay on June 16, with the grand final at Maryborough on June 23.

fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: Woman in induced coma following Bells Bridge crash

UPDATE: Woman in induced coma following Bells Bridge crash

Breaking Emergency crews rush to Bruce Hwy crash with reports a person is trapped in the crash wreckage.

MAJOR UPDATE: $60m+ of illegal tobacco found in Bundy

MAJOR UPDATE: $60m+ of illegal tobacco found in Bundy

Crime Bundaberg farmland used to grow illegal crops

  • 21st Mar 2018 3:39 PM
Pitt, Shorten exchange barbs over tax policy changes

Pitt, Shorten exchange barbs over tax policy changes

News Mr Pitt has called it 'a tax grab.'

Police share advice for parents after child goes missing

Police share advice for parents after child goes missing

Critical Alert the boy went missing on Tuesday morning.

Local Partners