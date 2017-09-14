28°
News

Bay, M'boro roads receive funding from State Government

Carlie Walker
by

HERVEY Bay and Maryborough have both received funding for road upgrades from the State Government.

Funding will include $122,000 to construct a pedestrian refuge on Elizabeth St near the Sugar Coast Village in Hervey Bay.

In Maryborough, $160,000 will be spent to improve the visibility of traffic signals on Saltwater Creek Rd at the Woodstock St intersection by providing additional centre median lanterns.

Also in the Heritage City, $14,000 has already been spent on signage and linemarking works at the Alice St and Pallas St intersection to alert motorists on Pallas St of the need to slow down and $178,000 has been spent on safety improvements along Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.
 

Topics:  hervey bay maryborough roads

Fraser Coast Chronicle
After 'brutal' reign of terror, an attitude change

After 'brutal' reign of terror, an attitude change

Violence, home invasion, assault - all were part of a drug dealing group's business model.

  • News

  • 14th Sep 2017 6:07 AM

BURRUM BLAZE: 'It was really scary when it hit 4.30pm'

Monitoring of the Burrum Heads fire site continues - Ian Beattie Training and Support Officer Queensland Rural Fire Service Maryborough with Toogoom volunteers Barry Hamilton, Rosie Pittard, Jeff Smith and Carl Higgs.

Rural firefighters have worked hard to fight multiple blazes

OPINION: Horror movies terrify me. So why do I watch them?

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLYThis image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from "It."

Why do I watch horror movies?

Fraser Coast politicians pledge to push for defence contract

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham want to see Maryborough manufacturing business' be in the contest for contracts to build and maintain the proposed boxer military vehicle.

It is far from certain the contract will be brought to Queensland.

Local Partners