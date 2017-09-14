Bay, M'boro roads receive funding from State Government

HERVEY Bay and Maryborough have both received funding for road upgrades from the State Government.



Funding will include $122,000 to construct a pedestrian refuge on Elizabeth St near the Sugar Coast Village in Hervey Bay.



In Maryborough, $160,000 will be spent to improve the visibility of traffic signals on Saltwater Creek Rd at the Woodstock St intersection by providing additional centre median lanterns.



Also in the Heritage City, $14,000 has already been spent on signage and linemarking works at the Alice St and Pallas St intersection to alert motorists on Pallas St of the need to slow down and $178,000 has been spent on safety improvements along Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.

