WINNERS: Bay medical centre takes out top industry award

IT WON a prestigious award, recognising its innovative design - and yesterday the people who made the project happen gathered at the site to celebrate.

Icon Eli Waters Medical Centre claimed the coveted Project of the Year award at the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards on Friday.

Developer Bill Guest, Glen Winney from Win Constructions and Dr Olajide Ogunseye met at the Icon Eli Waters Medical Centre this week to mark the occasion and see the finished product.

Dr Ogunseye purchased the building after it was completed, with Win Constructions Queensland completing the build and claiming the award.

He said the reaction from patients to the new centre, which includes a pharmacy and skin clinic, had been positive since moving from Eli Waters Shopping Centre to the new building.

"It's better than what we had before," Dr Ogunseye said.

"There's more space here, the patients are much happier."

Mr Winney said the medical site was multi-million dollar project, but when the whole complex was completed the development would be worth between $20 and $30 million.

Mr Guest, from Melbourne's Guest Group, said the area from Eli Waters to Dundowran was a "massive growth corridor," with the medical centre a much-needed addition.

Mr Winney said the project had been a jobs boost for the region, generating about 100 positions while work was being completed and now, with the facilities open, about 50 people were employed at the centre.

The men did a walk-through of the building on Tuesday and were impressed by what they saw, with the modernity and overall flow of the building two important factors.

The judges at the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards were also full of praise for the project.

They were impressed by the integrated design elements and the ability of the builders to consult extensively with the clients to satisfy expectations.

The judges' comments described the project as a "modern lightweight building providing integrated design elements to create the latest medical and health services within one building".

"This commercial project at Eli Waters was very well constructed with a lot of input from the owners and the builder making it all happen," the judges said.