Bay midwife nominated for national nursing award

Hervey Bay Family Unit nurse manager Pamela Harsant with Debbie Butters who is a Nurse of the Year finalist at the upcoming HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

VOLUNTEER work in a remote village in which 5% of women die during childbirth has paved the way for a Hervey Bay midwife to be nominated for a prestigious nursing award.

Debbie Butters was nominated for Nurse of the Year at the 2017 HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards for her contribution to the education of mothers and training of other, internationally-based midwives.

The Hervey Bay Hospital midwife has volunteered in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Philippines and Mongolia, as well as regular work on the Fraser Coast.

Her recent focus has been on humanitarian work on the Anguganak Healthy Motherhood project in the remote Sanduan Province of PNG.

There, she has led a team of trainers who educate mothers, village attendants and health workers.

"Receiving a nomination for a HESTA Award is an honour and gives me encouragement that my midwifery work in PNG has value with my peers,” she said.

"Receiving the nomination will increase the awareness of my Anguganak Healthy Motherhood project and the plight of mothers and babies in our neighbouring country, where one in 20 women die during village childbirth.”

She has also been an integral part of the Hervey Bay Hospital maternity team.

She has led the 2017 Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) accreditation at Hervey Bay Hospital and worked as a lactation consultant with local mothers.

Executive director of nursing Fiona Sewell said she was inspired to hear of Ms Butters' work overseas.

"Her advocacy and leadership has led to a growing team of women who support the effort and a team of clinicians who share their skills with other health professionals, mothers and village attendants, leading to better birthing outcomes for many women,” she said.

"We are all proud of those efforts and are privileged to have her as an experienced midwife on our Hervey Bay team delivering care to local women. This award nomination is well deserved.”

Ms Butters also delivers baby bundles and baby kits to PNG mothers, which increases education and encourages women to give birth at a local health care centre, and has provided a workbook for health care workers to reinforce the education they receive.

On top of her provision of care, Ms Butters has also cleaned, decorated and undertaken minor repairs of the antenatal clinic in Anguganak. She has also paid for electricians to repair solar lighting and the generator.