Pot and painkillers: Bay model sentenced after drug bust

A HERVEY BAY glamour model who was warned about edging closer to a term of imprisonment for multiple drug offences has managed to avoid jail time again.

Taliesha Catherine Kilgour was sentenced by magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Thursday.

Kilgour pleaded guilty to being in possession of marijuana, a smoking utensil and buprenorphine last month.

Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorder and severe pain.

Mr Guttridge heard in January that Kilgour was pulled over while driving on December 11.

Police said the marijuana was found in two clip-seal plastic bags.

One was located in a cigarette packet and the other in her pants pocket.

The court was told previously that the 25-year-old informed officers the marijuana was for personal use.

Police prosecutors said Kilgour also admitted to them she did not have a prescription for the buprenorphine.

A criminal history with five drug-related entries was handed up after Kilgour entered her guilty plea.

The defence said she was taking steps to address her drug problem.

Mr Guttridge then ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation office before punishing her.

He considered that report on Thursday.

The magistrate convicted Kilgour and sentenced her to a fresh 12-month probation order.

Items seized by police were also forfeited to the Crown.

Kilgour had previous employment in the hospitality industry and worked as a model on the side.