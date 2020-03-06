Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taliesha Kilgour. Photo: Facebook.
Taliesha Kilgour. Photo: Facebook.
News

Pot and painkillers: Bay model sentenced after drug bust

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Mar 2020 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY BAY glamour model who was warned about edging closer to a term of imprisonment for multiple drug offences has managed to avoid jail time again.

Taliesha Catherine Kilgour was sentenced by magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Thursday.

Kilgour pleaded guilty to being in possession of marijuana, a smoking utensil and buprenorphine last month.

Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorder and severe pain.

Mr Guttridge heard in January that Kilgour was pulled over while driving on December 11.

Police said the marijuana was found in two clip-seal plastic bags.

One was located in a cigarette packet and the other in her pants pocket.

The court was told previously that the 25-year-old informed officers the marijuana was for personal use.

Police prosecutors said Kilgour also admitted to them she did not have a prescription for the buprenorphine.

A criminal history with five drug-related entries was handed up after Kilgour entered her guilty plea.

The defence said she was taking steps to address her drug problem.

Mr Guttridge then ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation office before punishing her.

He considered that report on Thursday.

The magistrate convicted Kilgour and sentenced her to a fresh 12-month probation order.

Items seized by police were also forfeited to the Crown.

Kilgour had previous employment in the hospitality industry and worked as a model on the side.

More Stories

Show More
buprenorphine court news crime news drugs fccrime hervey bay magistrates court hervey bay model marijuana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is that a croc under the bridge? Rangers investigate report

        premium_icon Is that a croc under the bridge? Rangers investigate report

        Breaking Rangers are investigating a crocodile sighting report on the Fraser Coast

        DRUNK INTRUDER: Coast resident pins down unwanted guest

        premium_icon DRUNK INTRUDER: Coast resident pins down unwanted guest

        News The intruder was pinned down by a Bay resident until police arrived at his home

        First of troubled train fleet hits milestone at Downer

        premium_icon First of troubled train fleet hits milestone at Downer

        Business Work on the NGR train at Maryborough has hit a major milestone.

        Train mould in Indian fleet could mean more work for M'boro

        premium_icon Train mould in Indian fleet could mean more work for M'boro

        News Faults identified in Qld trains could mean more work for Downer