Bay models to strut their stuff

STRUT SCHOOL: Hottest Gingers Australia winners Jasmine Jenner and Stevie Mac will host a bootcamp for aspiring models in Hervey Bay this Saturday.

FRASER Coast children who are aspiring to be the ­region’s next top models will have the opportunity to strut their stuff at a Huxnboss Model Bootcamp this Saturday.

Since returning from LA, New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, Hottest Gingers Australia winners Jasmine Jenner and Stevie Mac have been giving young Australian models opportunities to learn the tips and tricks of the trade with the specialised bootcamp.

The pair are both parents and have been on the world stage over the past two years creating pathways for Aussie kids to be scouted by overseas agents.

Mr Mac said the bootcamps were all about boosting confidence.

The two will offer runway training, dealing with rejection and bullying, networking and portfolio creation.

“It’s important to come and network with every other model, be seen and be captured on film by our team,” Mr Mac said.

“Also to work with a team who are movers and shakers in the industry.

“It’s a professional expectation to seize opportunities where possible, especially when travelling workshops come around for possible inclusion in bigger events.

“As young models, exposure in every possible facet needs to be of paramount ­importance as standard ­practice.”

Huxnboss recently celebrated two years with a massive show on the Gold Coast, featuring performers and designers from LA Fashion Week and 70 of the Huxnboss models.

The event was filmed and the movie digital download was created for all parents.

“Our models, who have grown over 160k followers, are very active and posting minimum twice a day, which means the level of effort is two to three photo shoots a week, selfies and attending every casting and bootcamp,” Mr Mac said.

Huxnboss is also filming the bootcamps to be part of the next TV series of Teen Model Australia, where Ms Jenner and Mr Mac will take two models from Australia to LA Fashion Week in March.

The Hervey Bay bootcamp will be held at Arkarra Tea Gardens on Friday, December 20, from 9am–3pm.

For cost and registration, visit www.huxnboss.com.