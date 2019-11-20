Bay mum accused of lying about stillborn to get out of court

Wondunna mother Ashleigh Rowley was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 10 charges.

Wondunna mother Ashleigh Rowley was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 10 charges.

A HERVEY Bay mother accused of lying about having a stillborn baby to get out of court has been sentenced for other matters.

It took Ashleigh Suzanne Rowley to be arrested on a warrant to actually come to court to face her charges.

The 30-year-old appeared in custody at Hervey Bay Magistrate's Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to 10 offences including two counts of fraud, four counts of failing to appear in court and driving while disqualified.

She is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice after police allege the Wondunna woman lied and produced a fake medical certificate about giving birth to a stillborn baby on November 4 to explain why she did not attend court earlier this month.

Ashleigh Rowley, 30, was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

Police prosecutor Michael Ruddiman labelled Ms Rowley's alleged lie, about something "so fundamentally horrible", as "hideous".

He said it would affect more people than just Ms Rowley as it would cause officers to probe deeper into other people's still birth claims.

"On the information placed before me, Ms Rowley never attended the hospital in relation to a still birth," he said.

The court heard the mother-of-three received $550 for an iPad mini she was selling on Gumtree in June 2018 but never sent the item to the purchaser.

In May of this year, Ms Rowley remained uncontactable and did not pay for $129 worth of items used from the minibar in the accommodation she booked.

Four times this year, Ms Rowley failed to appear for her court dates and on one occasion claimed she was unable to because of a toothache and provided a medical certificate.

On a separate occasion, Ms Rowley was found driving while disqualified by a court order with methamphetamine in her system.

Solicitor Hamish Isles said his client was concerned about not being able to provide support for her 8-year-old son who was on the autism spectrum and "relies heavily on her".

He described Ms Rowley's offending as "not particularly serious" and she would benefit from support as her multiple failures to appear were "symptoms of other insecurities" from which "she needs help and assistance to rehabilitate".

Ms Rowley was held in custody overnight until Friday morning while Magistrate Stephen Guttridge considered sentencing options.

Mr Guttridge cited the fact Ms Rowley had already served prison time in the past for similar offending in New South Wales.

Ms Rowley burst into tears when she received a head sentence of seven months imprisonment.

She was disqualified from driving for two years and three months and ordered to pay restitution from the fraud offences.

Ms Rowley received bail for her remaining charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice on the condition she report to police every week and pay a $500 bond.

This means she will be out of prison next month as her parole date is December 14.

As Ms Rowley was led away by police, she blew kisses to her partner in the back of the courtroom.

Her case will return to court on January 9.