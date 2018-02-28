Menu
Eileen Clarke graduated with a Diploma of Justice and will now move to Melbourne to start her Bachelor of Law at Deakin University.
Bay mother of five on path to dream career

Inge Hansen
28th Feb 2018 9:04 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM

TWO years ago, Eileen Clarke set her sights on the career of her dreams.

And just last week, she became one step closer to her dream career of becoming a barrister specialising in Indigenous Child Protection when she graduated with a Diploma of Justice at TAFE Queensland.

The Hervey Bay mother of five became a mature-aged student after winning a scholarship for $5000 two years ago.

"I first thought about this fifteen years ago and I want people to know it's never too late," she said.

"I am so determined to be successful and I am so grateful to TAFE that they went above and beyond to help me get on my path."

Having raised five children, Eileen said she always focused on her children's education and wanted to be an indigenous role model and make positive changes in child protection.

Eileen, who is part of the Butchulla tribe, currently assists at the Hervey Bay court house and in that time has been asked to perform cross-cultural reporting for the office of the Attorney General.

On Sunday, Eileen will leave for Melbourne where she will start her Bachelor of Law degree at Deakin University.

butchulla tribe deakin university diploma of justice eileen clarke fraser coast hervey bay
