Bay motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of theft from vehicles

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a spate of reported theft from vehicles in Hervey Bay at the weekend. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a spate of reported theft from vehicles in Hervey Bay at the weekend. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.

ALWAYS check your vehicles are properly secured and number plates attached.

That is the warning from police following a spate of reported thefts from vehicles, including stolen number plates, in Hervey Bay at the weekend.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said six separate complaints were lodged at the watch house.

Number plates were stolen from vehicles in Eli Waters, Point Vernon and Pialba.

A wallet and a pocketknife were stolen from a vehicle in Point Vernon and a laptop was taken from a car that had been left unlocked in Pialba.

On Sunday afternoon, unknown offenders managed to enter a vehicle in Kawungan but fled after being disturbed.