Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a spate of reported theft from vehicles in Hervey Bay at the weekend. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.
Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a spate of reported theft from vehicles in Hervey Bay at the weekend. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.
News

Bay motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of theft from vehicles

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
26th May 2020 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALWAYS check your vehicles are properly secured and number plates attached.

That is the warning from police following a spate of reported thefts from vehicles, including stolen number plates, in Hervey Bay at the weekend.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said six separate complaints were lodged at the watch house.

Number plates were stolen from vehicles in Eli Waters, Point Vernon and Pialba.

A wallet and a pocketknife were stolen from a vehicle in Point Vernon and a laptop was taken from a car that had been left unlocked in Pialba.

On Sunday afternoon, unknown offenders managed to enter a vehicle in Kawungan but fled after being disturbed.

crime news fccrime fraser coast crime hervey bay crime police news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharks bite into Bay history

        premium_icon Sharks bite into Bay history

        News A local historian takes an interesting look back at the influence sharks played in Hervey Bay’s history.

        Crash witnesses sought after 81-year-old hurt in Maryborough

        premium_icon Crash witnesses sought after 81-year-old hurt in Maryborough

        News Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward

        FEELING AT EASE: Village Clubhouse opens with applaud

        premium_icon FEELING AT EASE: Village Clubhouse opens with applaud

        News The Clubhouse had been closed for six weeks in line with Government restrictions to...

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total