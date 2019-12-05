Bay MP will continue fight for marina project

"I'VE done it in the past and I'll keep doing it in the future."

Those were the words of Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen when asked about calling for the redevelopment of the Urangan marina.

Mr Sorensen said he had had numerous lease issues involving the area brought to his office's attention over the past 10 years.

"Personally I think we really have to sit down with all the departments and sort it out," he said.

"The marina is really full at the moment. There were plans to expand the harbour but it has never happened. Considering Hervey Bay's growth, it is time to go back and review and expand the marina site."

Mr Sorensen said over the years he had spoken to various ministers about the marina leases, especially about those involving a ratchet clause.

"It's a real mess the number of different types of leases and it really needs sorting out," he said.

Mr Sorensen said one way to fix the problem would be freehold leases but they were controversial locally.

A Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning spokesman said the government gave approval in 2016 for Fraser Coast Regional Council to adopt a Major Amendment to the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme which included incorporating the Urangan Harbour master plan into the planning scheme.

The department recently began a review of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Plan.