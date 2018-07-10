Menu
Offbeat

Bay mum to swing into our TVs on Ninja Warrior tonight

Annie Perets
by
10th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
Ninja Warrior contestant Amy Stephenson.
Ninja Warrior contestant Amy Stephenson. Nigel Wright

SOME of the country's best athletes have had their run on the Ninja Warrior Australia obstacle course, now it's time for a Fraser Coast representative to have her shot.   

Tune into your television tonight to see Hervey Bay mum Amy Stephenson bring her best game to a challenge of enormous proportion.  

The Channel Nine hyper-athletic television show returned to Australian screens for its second season on Sunday night.   

The 27-year-old is relying largely on her gymnastics background to hopefully fly, jump and climb her way through. She said there will be a big family get-together to watch the much anticipated episode.  

"I'm looking forward to seeing the reactions on the faces of my two daughters," Miss Stephenson said.  

"Watching the show so far has been inspirational as I've seen just how hard it is and every time someone takes it on, I just think 'wow'."  

Judging by the first two nights of the hit show, tonight promises to be a cracker.

Australian Ninja Warrior will be on Channel Nine tonight from 7.30pm.

Miss Stephenson will be dressed in green to raise awareness of mental health. If she places in the top 20 of her run, she will make it through to the semi-finals.   

