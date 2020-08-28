Bay mum with ‘concerning’ DV history avoids jail

IN COURT: Kennet Westphall-Jensen received a heft fine after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

IN COURT: Kennet Westphall-Jensen received a heft fine after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A URANGAN mother of four has narrowly avoided jail time after abusing her ex partner over the phone and labelling him a child molester.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the woman rang the father of her children 10 times over the space of an hour on February 29.

He recorded her abusing him over the phone calling him scum, dog and a kiddy f***er numerous times.

The court heard that at the time the woman was homeless and her ex had custody of their children.

Her defence lawyer said her ex had all of her belongs at his home while she was homeless and he had been threatening to sell them.

The defence said that in the six months since the incident, she had found accommodation and her relationship with the victim was more amicable.

Acting Magistrate Andrew Walker said he was worried by the woman's history of similar offences over the past three years.

"There are a couple of entries of contravening domestic and family violence order and that does concern me," he said.

"They might have been more serious than this but now you have that history which you will never be able to run away from.

"I said before I was not looking at imprisonment but if there had been anything at all especially anything physical that resulted in harm then it would be jail.

"There is no ifs or buts with this sort of thing."

Mr Walker said unfortunately domestic violence was becoming more prevalent in society and it needed to be discouraged.

The woman was given a nine-month probation order.