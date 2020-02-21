Menu
Bay murder case back in court

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
21st Feb 2020
TORQUAY murder accused Isaac Powell’s name appeared on the Hervey Bay Magistrate’s Court list again yesterday.

Mr Powell allegedly attacked Paul Herdman at a Urangan St unit on September 5 last year.

The Chronicle previously reported the 45-year-old suffered serious head injuries and died at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital nearly two weeks later.

Officers launched a major operation, Romeo Mabble, to track down the suspect.

Mr Powell was arrested by police on September 11.

One of the charges against Mr Powell was formally upgraded from grievous bodily harm to murder on November 28.

Mr Powell did not physically appear in court yesterday and his case was adjourned until March 5.

He remains in custody.

