HISTORY'S CUSTODIANS: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum volunteers Arno Tesling and Brian Taylor.
Community

Bay museum aims to make awards history

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
A FAVOURITE Hervey Bay attraction is in the running for a prestigious community award.

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum has been nominated for Community Group of the Year as part of the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Museum volunteer Brian Taylor, in his nomination submission, said the museum had constantly been improving its offerings since opening in 1974.

"We are constantly are looking to increase our volunteer members and we hope with increased numbers we will be able to aid more local charities as well as improve our collection displays," Mr Taylor said.

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum – (L) Brian Taylor and Keith Elliott with one of the sharks from Vic Hislop’s Shark Show on display at the museum.Photo: Alistair Brightman
In the submission, which was seconded by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, Mr Taylor said the museum had faced its fair share of challenges.

"We have encountered many barriers including funding, lack of volunteers, fire and vandalism," he said.

The museum was recently targeted by alleged thieves who took antique barbering equipment, including cutthroat razors.

"COVID-19 caused us to close in March and we are only just reopening on August 1.

"This has seen our potential funds depleted by approximately $30,000 over the last six months due to cancellation of our planned antiques fair, group and school visits and general visits. "Though we have had many barriers to overcome we have put initiatives in place which we hope will prevent these problems reoccurring in the future."

Nominations for the achievement awards are still open.

fccommunity fcwhatson
Fraser Coast Chronicle

