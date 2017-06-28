Bay museum and village is worth the trip

The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum hosts many fun events for the Fraser Coast community during the year, including Australia Day celebrations.

VOLUNTEERS at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum have added another award to their history books after being honoured with a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the third year in a row.

Museum spokesman Brian Taylor said it was a great feather in the museum's cap, especially as they were awarded based on the high amount of five-star reviews posted to the American-based travel website.

Mr Taylor believes it's the warm and welcoming volunteers, over 12,000 historic relics on display and the hands-on demonstrations every week, that sees the museum receive such rave reviews.

"You have to get a lot of good reviews to get that and it means that your visitors are happy with what you are doing, and then they are happy to tell other people about it," he said.

"A lot of people look at TripAdvisor before they go somewhere and look at what real people say, not what we say.

"It's excellent! It makes all the hard work we do worthwhile."

Mr Taylor said about 3000 visitors come through the gate each year and numbers are always increasing.

"More people are becoming aware of the museum through TripAdvisor and word of mouth."

One very happy Nambour visitor gave high accolades in his review.

"This place is truly a worthy place to visit," he said.

"We been to few historical villages and this by far is the best... well maintained and the volunteers have done a fabulous job at keeping that place running."