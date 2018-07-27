Bay musicians to rock on Childers main stage

Al Davies will perform to a crowd of about 45,000 over two days at this weekend's Childers Multicultural Festival.

WELL-KNOWN Hervey Bay musicians Al Davies and John Corowa will join an array of worldwide performers on the Main Stage at the Childers Multicultural Festival this weekend.

This will be the third time Mr Davis has been asked to play at the annual festival, which attracts a 45,000- strong crowd over the two days.

The veteran performer, who has been entertaining Fraser Coast residents for more than 10 years, said he was proud to represent the region at such a prestigious event.

"It's a great thing to have been asked (to perform)," Mr Davies said.

"There are a lot of people who applied for the festival and it's hard to get in, so it's a good feeling.

"John should feel very proud too. He's a great performer."

Mr Davies will perform Spanish and classical guitar in five sets over the two days, on one of the biggest stages and for one of the biggest crowds of his career.

He said the atmosphere was what he loved most.

"I love the mix of multicultural sound and music and the food is fabulous but the whole atmosphere is just great," he said.

"They close off the Bruce Highway and it just turns into a huge festival for everybody. It's just a fantastic event."

From reggae to traditional Indian music, jazz, rock n' roll, magician performances and more, there will be plenty of colour and action at the annual event.

Bundaberg councillor Judy Peters said the entertainment would be showcased across two days and featured a jam-packed schedule for the whole family to enjoy.

"There will be circus acts, dragon dancing, a pub rock choir and much more to keep you entertained," Cr Peters said.

"It really is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate different cultures, to get together with family and friends and to enjoy a great time out in the community."

Festivities kick off at 2pm on Saturday, July 28, with a string of quality acts performing from 2-10pm on Stage One. Festival Day is on Sunday, July 29, from 9am onwards with five stages of non-stop multicultural entertainment, roving performers and more.

Visit childersfestival.com.au.