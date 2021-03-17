Hervey Bay life savers have made their mark on the 2021 Queensland Youth State Championships.

The three day event was held at North Kirra on the Gold Coast.

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's under 12 boys sprint team placed seventh in their event.

The march past team also enjoyed success, finishing ninth.

North Burleigh finished first overall at the event.

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's under 12 boys sprint team placed seventh in their event.

Surf Life Saving Queensland sports manager Stuart Hogben said the three-day event had showcased and celebrated the athleticism and sportsmanship of more than 1600 nippers.

"It has been a fantastic three days of racing at North Kirra, with the under 11s to under 15s showcasing their skills," he said.

"The future of our sport is in good hands with some outstanding competitors claiming victories.

"There was plenty of incredible moments on the beach and in the water, the glory days certainly are back."

Originally published as Bay nippers make mark on state youth titles