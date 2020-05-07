Bay one of first to offer new direct-to-boot service

Dan Murphy's contactless pick up at Hervey Bay - staff members (L) James Smith and Shane O'Brien direct to your boot.Photo: Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay's Dan Murphy's outlet is one of the first in the nation to offer a direct-to-boot service for its customers.

It started out as a way to implement social distancing measures because of the coronavirus crisis, but it has become so popular, the business has decided to keep the service permanently.

Hervey Bay store manager Janene Fletcher said the new service was much more convenient, especially for elderly people or those who find it difficult getting out of the car.

"It is just like the normal online pick up but instead of coming instore when you get a text to say the order is ready you click a link and let us know you are here and wait in the car.," she said.

"We will come out to your car and pop the purchases into your boot and there is no contact.

"It has been operating since last Thursday with five or six people using there service each day.

"It is slowly catching on."