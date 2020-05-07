Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dan Murphy's contactless pick up at Hervey Bay - staff members (L) James Smith and Shane O'Brien direct to your boot.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Dan Murphy's contactless pick up at Hervey Bay - staff members (L) James Smith and Shane O'Brien direct to your boot.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Bay one of first to offer new direct-to-boot service

Carlie Walker
7th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay's Dan Murphy's outlet is one of the first in the nation to offer a direct-to-boot service for its customers.

It started out as a way to implement social distancing measures because of the coronavirus crisis, but it has become so popular, the business has decided to keep the service permanently.

Hervey Bay store manager Janene Fletcher said the new service was much more convenient, especially for elderly people or those who find it difficult getting out of the car.

"It is just like the normal online pick up but instead of coming instore when you get a text to say the order is ready you click a link and let us know you are here and wait in the car.," she said.

"We will come out to your car and pop the purchases into your boot and there is no contact.

"It has been operating since last Thursday with five or six people using there service each day.

"It is slowly catching on."

More Stories

coronavirus fraser coast dan murphy's hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        premium_icon Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        News More than 1000 volunteer firies from this region have been given an ultimatum to comply with blue card rules or hand back their uniforms.

        Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        premium_icon Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        News The Hervey Bay Hotel has had to make a heartbreaking decision about letting staff...

        Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        premium_icon Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        News He said many farmers relied on irrigation during the dry weather

        Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        premium_icon Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        Crime Three people are set to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after their alleged...