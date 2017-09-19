29°
Bay one of top suburbs making switch to renewables

HERVEY Bay is in the top ten Australian regions making the switch to renewable energy, new data from the Clean Energy Regulator has revealed.

Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme data released by the organisation place Hervey Bay alongside the likes of Toowoomba and Caloundra as one of the top suburbs making the switch to small-scale renewable energy installations, with about 16,157 as of September.

Bundaberg had the most installations at 17,169 installations.

Australia hit a milestone of 6000mw capacity across 2.8 million small-scale installations of renewable energy systems such as solar PV systems, solar water heaters and air source heat pumps last month.

The scheme provides incentives for households and businesses to install small-scale power generation or reduce electricity use through energy efficient hot water systems.

For more information visit http://www.cleanenergy regulator.gov.au.

