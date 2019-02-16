Bay ovarian cancer survivor applauds $1.6 million commitment

A FRASER Coast ovarian cancer survivor has applauded the Federal Government's commitment of $1.6 million to the fight against the disease.



Karlie Holloway was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in 2015.



Now free of the disease, the Hervey Bay mum has committed her time to fighting the disease, spending her time fundraising and raising awareness in the hopes of encouraging early detection.



The funding from the Federal Government will go towards improving access to psycho-social support for women battling the disease, particularly in rural and regional areas.



Both parties have made commitments towards fighting the disease, with Labor also promising $12 million for the Ovarian Cancer National Action Plan.



"It's a great thing," Ms Holloway said.



She said funding to fight the disease was "desperately needed".



"Me and the girls welcome any funding - the more the better."



Ms Holloway said she was hearing of more and more young women being diagnosed with the disease.



"I'm hearing of more in their early 20s who haven't had their children yet," she said.



"It's devastating."



With the pink movement doing so much to improve the rates of breast cancer survival, Ms Holloway hoped the teal movement, which was putting the cause of ovarian cancer on the map, would make a difference in early detection.



She said straightforward tests were available for breast cancer and cervical cancer in the form of mammograms and pap tests.



The key to early detection was the development of a test that could help women get a diagnosis quickly and <JU>easily.



Without that it was the symptoms of the disease that women or doctors were likely to notice.



By the time Ms Holloway's cancer was discovered, it had already spread to her stomach.



Extreme bloating around her stomach was her main symptom but women need to also watch out for constipation, fatigue and menstrual irregularities.



Despite the fact that her cancer had spread, Ms Holloway said she was one of the lucky ones.



Many women don't find out until it spreads to a major organ.



This month Ms Holloway will host an Afternoon Teal in an effort to raise further funds for the fight against cancer.



The money will be donated to the Cherish Women's Cancer Foundation and will aid in the fight against all gynaecological cancers.



Ms Holloway said she would also take the opportunity to highlight signs and symptoms to help women identify any changes with their bodies.



To find out more about the event phone 0413 335 125.

