Bay pageant hopeful's message:'real beauty is on the inside'

FUNDRAISING FAIRY: Thirteen-year-old Hayley Sams painting nine-year-old Imogen McIntyre's face to raise money for Ronald McDonald House at Pialba McDonalds at the weekend in preparation for competing in the Miss Diamond Beauty Pageant next month. Cody Fox

ALMOST 200 people on the Fraser Coast voted to help Hayley Sams achieve her dream and preach her message of "real beauty is on the inside" to a national audience.

The 13-year-old Point Vernon local is a national grand finalist in the junior teen section of the Miss Diamond Australia Beauty Pagent.

She has already taken out the People's Choice Award thanks to the community's votes.

Not only will the event on April 13 be Hayley's first pageant, it's also her 14th birthday.

While the Urangan State High School student would love to come home with the crown she is more focused on having fun.

"I believe beauty is about being kind and supportive," she said, speaking to the Chronicle outside Pialba McDonalds, where she was helping raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities at the weekend.

Hayley Sams painted faces at McDonalds Pialba to raise money for Ronald McDonald House. Cody Fox

She helped raise $500 for the charity, painting more than 70 faces. "I think it's a great opportunity to raise funds and awareness for a great charity that helps keep families together in difficult times," Hayley said.

The bubbly teenager, who dreams of becoming a marine biologist when she grows up, is the youngest child in her family.

She has two brothers and pageants are something she and her mother bond over.

"I'm more excited than nervous, particularly for the evening wear round," she said.

"I got this gorgeous red strapless dress as my birthday present to wear."

It was only around Christmas last year that Hayley took a break from her other passions to try her hand at photo shoots and apply to compete in a pageant.

The avid arts enthusiast has danced ballet, competed in cheer leading, plays the piano, performs in productions, sings and loves cake making.

"I want to show people that real beauty is on the inside," Hayley said.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me."