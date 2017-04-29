Bay paramedics to trek 798km with nothing but a backpack

Warren and Natalie Pickering heading off to walk the 800km Camino de Santiago.

WARREN and Natalie Pickering have already trekked through eight countries and are about to add another one to their list: Spain.

The Hervey Bay paramedics will walk the famous 798km long Camino de Santiago.

"He's my favourite travelling companion," Mrs Pickering said.

They will jump on a plane to Europe on Sunday with nothing more than a carry-on backpack each, both weighing under 10kg.

Packing is kept to a minimum.

Each bag has two trekking pants, four tops, a puffy jacket, a wet weather coat and pants, thongs, and only a few toiletries.

"I took a journal as I like to write but that is my only luxury item," Mrs Pickering said.

Mr and Mrs Pickering have become familiar faces on Hervey Bay's Esplanade, covering up to 20km in a single walking session.

"We listen to a Spanish audio book as we walk and try to pick up some of the language," Mr Pickering said.

"There's going to be a lot of laughs and hand gestures on this trip."

Mr Pickering estimates it to take 36-40 days to finish the route.

"We'll be walking anywhere from 25-30km a day," he said.

"We are going to try and keep on schedule so if we arrive at a town that we really like, we will be able to stop there.

"From feedback of others who have does Camino de Santiago, their biggest regret is not stopping and smelling the roses."

Last year, Mr and Mrs Pickering completed the Mt Everest Base Camp Trek and Mount Kilimanjaro.

"Once you start trekking, you just can't stop," Mrs Pickering said.

The active couple became addicted to trekking since doing their first base camp in 2013.