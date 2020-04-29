Bay park provides home for stranded family, grey nomads

German tourists Andre and Claudia Micko and children Len, 7, and Lisa, 4, at Ingenia Holidays Hervey Bay waiting till they can continue their travels.Photo: Alistair Brightman

A HERVEY Bay caravan park has come to the rescue of people left stranded because of the coronavirus, including a German family, housesitters and grey nomads.

Visiting medical professionals transferred temporarily to the region have also found a home at Torquay’s Ingenia Holidays caravan park.

Claudia Micko was travelling Australia with husband Andre and their children Len, 7, and Lisa 4, when their holiday came to an abrupt halt because of the pandemic.

Three and a half weeks ago, instead of exploring the Australian coastline like they had planned, the family was forced to find a more permanent place to stay where they could follow the national guidelines put in place, including self-isolating and avoiding non-essential travel.

But now the city has become something of a home away from home for the family.

“It’s been nice,” Ms Micko said.

“Hervey Bay is one of the best places to be stranded.”

Ms Micko said she had loved introducing her students to Australia’s natural environment and animals.

The family has been staying in touch with those back home via WhatsApp and email.

Claudia is not sure what the future holds for the family, with flight restrictions still in place.

It was possible they would make their way to Darwin to fly back to Germany in coming weeks, she said.

Park manager Mourell Dunston said the children had been kept busy feeding the lorikeets that visited every afternoon and doing an Easter colouring-in competition.

She said with people needing to return to their homes, housesitters had been left without options as the state closed down.

Several were staying at the caravan park, along with grey nomads whose trip around the nation had been interrupted.

“We’re trying to keep the place alive while abiding by the rules,” Ms Dunston said.