Multimillion-dollar revamp at Bay park continues

The Scarness Caravan Park redevelopment is well underway with large sections of the demolished buildings and facilities being repurposed and recycled.

The park has been empty for months after it was discovered underground electrical cabling at the site had to be replaced, and a decision to fast-track a significant upgrade of the park was made.

All the facilities, the underground power, water, drainage, and sewer systems, along with the above-ground facilities and roads are being removed.

The demolition project is on schedule and a second section of the park will open for self-contained RVs over Christmas.

The additional sites will be available from December 11 until the end of February.