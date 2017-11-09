Menu
Bay party crashed by police leads to drug arrest

Annie Perets
A RECOVERING drug addict who would use drugs "all day" will remain behind bars for the rest of the year.

Corey Allan Aitcheson, 25, of Urraween, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court on October 31 to a number of dangerous drug possession charges.

The court heard that police were called to a party in Pialba in November last year where they found Aitcheson with about 6g of methamphetamine, multiple ecstasy tablets and marijuana.

He also had a police scanner in his pants tuned into a Fraser Coast police station, and had with him other drug utensils including a pipe.

The offences were committed just over a month after Aitcheson was released on parole from jail, from other drug offences.

Aitcheson, who Justice Peter Applegarth described as having a "terrible, terrible history," has been to court regularly since his first appearance in 2009.

Justice Applegarth said the defendant needed to spend more time in jail given the continuous offending, and to help his rehabilitation.

"It's a sad fact you used drugs so soon after jail, it gives the possibility you were using drugs in jail," Justice Applegarth said.

"You didn't spend enough time (in jail) to regress your drug addiction."

Defence barrister Rick Taylor said his client fell into drugs at an early age after taking on extensive family responsibilities after his parents divorced.

Mr Taylor said Aitcheson would use drugs "all day", in particular ice. Aitcheson was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment, eligible for parole on February 1 next year.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough supreme court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

