Bay petrol station winning fans with old-fashioned service

HER retro car is a nod to an era where old-fashioned customer service was a given and yesterday Glenda Nevins got to experience it for herself.



Driving her 1983 WB Holden, Ms Nevins stopped at the Urangan Woolworths Caltex Service Station on Boat Harbour Dr where she was surprised by an attendant's offer to refuel her ute for her.



The business is offering the full service experience, turning back the clock to the good old days when attendants pumped fuel and cleaned windscreens with a smile.



The service is being offered between 11am and 12.30pm on weekdays.



It is aimed at helping the elderly but all drivers are welcome.



Ms Nevin's windscreen was already sparkling as she headed to Gladstone for a car show, but an attendant was at the ready to pump the fuel into her car.



Hervey Bay's Peter Smith was a bit shocked when the service was offered to him.



"I thought he was joking," Mr Smith said.



"I thought someone was having a go at me."



Mr White said it was great to have the full service experience.



Ashley Turner said he also thought it was a great initiative.



Sharon Leonard said she worked with elderly people and she knew the service would be very beneficial for them.



"I've actually seen some people really enjoying it and really thanking the people for doing it," she said.



"It's helping a lot of elderly people with arthritis who have a lot of trouble with the bowsers.



"I just think it's a nice friendly service that should be coming back."



Angela Saunders, who had an attendant fill her tyres with air and her tank with fuel, said "it's wonderful to see old-time hospitality".

