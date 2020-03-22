Menu
Power outage – The majority of Hervey Bay was left without power after substation damage. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Bay plunged in darkness

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 4:30 PM
MOST of the Hervey Bay area was plunged into darkness from Saturday night to Sunday morning after a power outage at one of its substations.

Power was lost at approximately 10.30pm and most of it restored by 4am and completely by 10.25am.

On the Ergon Energy website, it stated crews had restored supply to over 5000 customers with multiple crews working on the problem to rectify the matter.

It also stated there was an unauthorised access to a substation at Pialba and no further comment would be made on the circumstances surrounding it.

For more information on power outages visit ergon.com.au/network/outages-and-disruptions/power-interruptions/outage-finder

