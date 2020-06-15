Bay police warn against theft from vehicles

Police are urging Hervey Bay residents to ensure their vehicles are properly locked. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police are urging Hervey Bay residents to ensure their vehicles are properly locked. Picture: Alix Sweeney

MORE than 15 reports of theft from vehicles have been reported in Hervey Bay in the last month.

Police say around half involved stolen number plates.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said stolen items also included power tools from rear traybacks of utes and work vehicles, wallets and other personal items.

Recently reported incidents:

Bideford Street, Torquay - Registration plate

Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan – Registration plate

Old Maryborough Road, Pialba – Registration plate

Saunders Street, Point Vernon

Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters – Registration plate

Torquay Road, Pialba

Corser Street, Point Vernon – Registration plate

Neisler Court, Kawungan

Main Street, Pialba – Registration plate

Zepher Street, Scarness

Fairway Drive, Urraween

Elizabeth Street, Urangan

Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

Snr Const Ryan said most thefts from vehicles were opportunistic and people can take several steps to reduce the risk of having items stolen.

What can you do?

Park your vehicle in well-lit and highly visible areas whenever possible.

Wherever possible, use off street parking or secured parking.

When parking in a garage, ensure both the garage and vehicle are locked and the garage door remotes are secured.

Avoid marking your keys with your personal or vehicle details such as name, phone number or vehicle registration.

Consider installing a car alarm or steering wheel lock to help protect your vehicle.

Use lockable devices to help keep your vehicle secure including lockable fuel caps, wheel nuts, spare tyre covers and roof racks.

Consider installing a remote engine immobiliser which meets Australian standards.

Secure your registration plates with anti-theft screws.

Consider installing a GPS tracker to your vehicle.

Make good vehicle and key security a habit: