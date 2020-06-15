Bay police warn against theft from vehicles
MORE than 15 reports of theft from vehicles have been reported in Hervey Bay in the last month.
Police say around half involved stolen number plates.
Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said stolen items also included power tools from rear traybacks of utes and work vehicles, wallets and other personal items.
Recently reported incidents:
Bideford Street, Torquay - Registration plate
Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan – Registration plate
Old Maryborough Road, Pialba – Registration plate
Saunders Street, Point Vernon
Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters – Registration plate
Torquay Road, Pialba
Corser Street, Point Vernon – Registration plate
Neisler Court, Kawungan
Main Street, Pialba – Registration plate
Zepher Street, Scarness
Fairway Drive, Urraween
Elizabeth Street, Urangan
Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
Snr Const Ryan said most thefts from vehicles were opportunistic and people can take several steps to reduce the risk of having items stolen.
What can you do?
- Park your vehicle in well-lit and highly visible areas whenever possible.
- Wherever possible, use off street parking or secured parking.
- When parking in a garage, ensure both the garage and vehicle are locked and the garage door remotes are secured.
- Avoid marking your keys with your personal or vehicle details such as name, phone number or vehicle registration.
- Consider installing a car alarm or steering wheel lock to help protect your vehicle.
- Use lockable devices to help keep your vehicle secure including lockable fuel caps, wheel nuts, spare tyre covers and roof racks.
- Consider installing a remote engine immobiliser which meets Australian standards.
- Secure your registration plates with anti-theft screws.
- Consider installing a GPS tracker to your vehicle.
Make good vehicle and key security a habit:
- Always lock your vehicle, including the boot and sunroof, and remember to fully close all windows.
- Always keep your keys out of sight and never leave vehicle keys lying around on tables, benches, bedside tables or key hooks.
- Remove keys from the ignition and lock your vehicle if your vehicle is parked or unattended, even if its only for a minute.
- Never hide spare keys on or in the vehicle – thieves know where to look.
- Remove all valuables and personal items when leaving your car unattended, or ensure they are out of sight.
- Always take your vehicle keys with you whenever you are going out, even if you are leaving your vehicle at home.