Bay Power and Hervey Bay Bombers challenge for top spot

READY TO FLY: Hervey Bay Bombers Matthew Burgess hits the ball away from the ruck contest in the Anzac Day match against Bay Power.

READY TO FLY: Hervey Bay Bombers Matthew Burgess hits the ball away from the ruck contest in the Anzac Day match against Bay Power. Brendan Bowers

AFL: The Battle of the Bay continues tonight when the top of the table Bay Power and Hervey Bay Bombers meet at Keith Dunne Oval.

Both teams sit on 20 points eight points clear of Brothers Bulldogs in the AFL Wide Bay competition.

The teams last met on Anzac Day with Bay Power recording a 51 point win against the Bombers.

Bay Power have not lost a game since their first match of the season and are leading on points differential over the Bombers.

The Hervey Bay Bombers are yet to field their full strength team this season and continue to work on different player combinations each match.

Spectators should witness a high scoring match with the league's two top goal scorers up against each other in tonight's match.

Travis Mills from the Bombers leads the goal scoring table with 14 goals closely followed by Kym Sims from Power with 13.

The fixture is due to commence at 6pm.

The curtain raiser has the Bay Power and Hervey Bay Bombers reserves facing off from 4pm.

The Hervey Bay Bombers are currently sitting in first place on the reserve league table and Bay Power are one win behind in third place.

Across the Waves currently sit in second place on points differential.

Maryborough Bears have the bye.

In the other AFLW Wide Bay seniors match the Brothers Bulldogs will attempt to keep close to the high flying Hervey Bay sides when they come up against the win less ATW Eagles.

The Eagles struggled in the early rounds with the club ravaged by injuries.

In their first match against Bay Power they were lucky to field a team.

ATW have improved over the past few rounds and will prove tough competition for the Bulldogs side.