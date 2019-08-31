Bay Power charged for the Wide Bay AFL finals

AFL: It has been a remarkable season for the Bay Power Football Club.

After a bye in round one the club suffered a loss in their round two clash against Brothers Bulldogs.

They would not lose another game until round 15 against today's grand final opponents the Hervey Bay Bombers.

The only other loss for the team was also to the Bombers in round 17.

Bay Power have dominated the competition, easily winning the minor premiership with a 12 point lead over the Bombers.

Both clubs have been the stand-outs in the four team competition with Power finishing with a 160.41 average score from the season.

Coach Kristian Walton has been pleased with how his team and the club has worked through the season.

"It has not been easy with injuries coming into play throughout the year.

Overall the players have stuck together and the results have shown.” he said.

The club has been built around family this season and it has proved successful.

Bay Power will feature in both senior grand finals and the under 14 final.

All matches will be against cross-town rivals the Hervey Bay Bombers.

The club is chasing their first Senior Premiership and are fortunate that the final will be played at Keith Dunne Oval, their home field.

Coach Kristian Walton understands the significance of what winning the flag would mean to the club.

"It would be a great reward for the hard work that many, many people have put into the club over many years.

It would be great to pay them back for their efforts,” he said.