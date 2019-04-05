Bay Power charging up for season ahead

AFL: The Bay Power men's team is primed and ready to get its 2019 campaign underway.

After a bye in the first round, newly-appointed Bay Power coach Kristian Walton has his charges ready to play.

"Nothing is better than finishing pre-season and having your first proper game,” Walton said.

Bay Power requested the bye in round one due to a number of players having sporting commitments with other codes that overlapped the AFL season.

"We would have had players missing due to cricket finals, so the bye certainly helped us,” Walton said.

It wasn't a day off for Walton who travelled up to Bundaberg to run his eye over the competition and watched the Hervey Bay Bombers and Brother Bulldogs match.

"It was a good footy match and they don't seem much different to last year,” he said.

"I know it will be a close competition between all clubs this year.”

Walton has a simple game plan that he wants his team to follow this weekend.

"We need to use our leg speed and pace across the ground,” he said.

"I believe that is our strength.”

The first-year head coach is pleased with the team's off-season efforts and singled out Jarrod Stothard.

"Jarrod has trained the house down and I am looking forward to seeing how he goes,” he said.

Walton knows his team will have to play good footy to beat the Bundaberg side.

He sees Jack Sickerdick as the opponent they have to stop.

The match will commence at 4pm after the Bay Power reserves team goes up against the Maryborough Bears.

The Maryborough team will be looking to bounce back after last week's loss to the ATW Eagles.

In the other senior AFL fixture of the round, the Hervey Bay Bombers return to Bundaberg for the second week to tackle the ATW Eagles who are starting their season after a bye in round one.

Bombers coach Darren Hunter has been busily moving players around with three out from last week and four players returning.

"It will be an interesting match as historically ATW have always had a good midfield,” Hunter said.

"It is a bit of an unknown at the start of each season and you go in blind for the first few rounds.”

Hunter knows his players will give their all against ATW and the match will serve as a good measure of where the Bombers are at.

Hunter and his team will also be there to cheer on the Bombers' women's team when they play in the AFLW Wide Bay Grand Final against ATW in a rematch of last year's premiership decider.